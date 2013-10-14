Ecstatic Gamers Are Psyched “It’s Call of Duty Time” In a New Campaign

Christmas comes a month early for fans of Call of Duty. The last several years have found Activision releasing a new iteration of the game each November, and now soldier surrogates the world over feverishly await the November 5 release of Call of Duty: Ghosts.

The campaign for Ghosts kicked into high gear last week, with a tie-in video for Eminem’s new song, “Survival.” And now, Activision and agency 72andSunny have launched a campaign called “It’s Call of Duty Time!” which began rolling out during NFL Sunday on October 13.





The new campaign aims for the biggest fans of the game by presenting those same fans in their element. “Faboom,” for instance, cuts between several different scenes of seemingly normal people showing their true colors as Call of Duty die-hards, either over dinner or on the job. The only thing these people enjoy more than recapping their video game victories is forging new ones.

See the spots above.