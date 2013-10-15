How To Master Your Morning For Peak Productivity

Forget the commute . One of the major upsides of working from home is not having to get yourself out the door–a daily task that consumes a surprising amount of time.

A recent YouGov poll found that the majority of people say it takes them less than half an hour to get ready. But when people generally think of this question, they think of personal care: showering, dressing, and so forth. If you intend to eat, this adds time, as does gathering your things, and–the real X factor–getting other household members out the door as well. According to the National Sleep Foundation’s 2011 Sleep in America poll, the average wake-up time for Americans between ages 30 and 65 is right around 6 a.m.. But a Mozy survey found that the average person arrives at the office at 8:18 a.m. If the average commute is around 25 minutes, that puts the time gap between waking up and taking off at almost 2 hours.

Not everyone is spending an hour of this time working out.

So what are we doing with it? A fair amount of puttering, hitting the snooze button, and logistical matters. But there are ways to make all of this take less time.

1. Don’t spend time deciding.

Plenty of organizational experts will tell you to choose your outfit the night before, and there’s something to this. No one likes hunting around for missing pieces in the morning. But this doesn’t necessarily save time. It just moves the decision about what to wear to a different time. Worst case scenario? You spend more time deciding what to wear because you have more time. A better approach is to streamline your closet into limited options that all look good on you. If you don’t know how to do this, hire a stylist to do it for you. You can even organize a “Look Book” of photos of outfits–accessories included–to guide you in the morning. Mental energy spent deciding what to wear is energy you don’t have for other things–one reason President Obama allegedly limits himself to blue or gray suits.

2. Batch process.