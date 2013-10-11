Grand Theft Auto Apologizes For Glitches By Handing Out $500K In Virtual Currency

The most highly anticipated game of the year, Grand Theft Auto V , grossed a cool billion dollars in three days, but digital copies of the game have been marred with a host of technical problems that have left players up in arms. As a consolation, Rockstar Games announced Friday it would dole out half a million dollars in its virtual currency GTA$ in the online accounts of all players of Grand Theft Auto Online this month.

Rockstar is calling the gesture a “stimulus package” that will arrive in two $250,000 installments. The first will show up in users’ accounts as early as the end of next week and the second by the end of the month. (For context, gamers can buy a $500,000 GTA cash card for £6.99, or about $10.) “For players who experienced cloud server errors, connection issues, and lost game progress and characters in these first days of GTA Online, we hope this GTA$ helps to facilitate a fresh start or makes your continued life in Los Santos and Blaine County extra sweet,” the game publisher said in a blog post.