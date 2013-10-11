Google Just Made Another Huge Investment In Solar Energy

Early Thursday morning, Google announced it was investing $103 million in Mount Signal Solar, a plant which claims its finished project will source enough energy for about 80,000 homes on the San Diego Gas & Electric line. In a blog post , Kojo Ako-Asare, head of corporate finance at Google, said Google was “celebrating Halloween early with [their] ‘lucky thirteenth’ renewable energy investment.”

Google has now invested more than $1 billion in renewable energy. In 2011, the enterprise pledged $168 million to BrightSource Energy for the Mojave Desert-based Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System, which was slated for completion in 2013. Though, according to Ivanpah’s website, the mirror-reflecting panels are still in the testing phase. (In September Ivanpah reached a milestone of synching the power grid with the station; this was their first output of energy.)

Large companies like Google and Ikea are aligned to market efficient energy to the masses, which is excellent news for the environment. It doesn’t seem to hurt their global image either.

Speaking on behalf of Google, Ako-Asare said, “We invest in these projects because they make business sense, because they help put more renewable energy on the grid, and because they have a positive impact on the local economies where they operate.” Coincidentally, both of Google’s most recent and largest energy investments seem to benefit Californians, the state that Google calls home.