Hate auto-play videos? You’ll have to live with them on Instagram. The photo app has removed the option for users to disable auto-play videos on iOS, though the feature remains on the Android version, The Next Web reports.

Though the change is subtle, the decision could’ve been motivated by in-feed photo and video advertising, which Instagram will roll out by the end of the year. Not coincidentally, videos on Instagram are 15 seconds long, the same length as a standard commercial spot.