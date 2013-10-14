The Greatest Productivity Tool You Never Thought Of: Email Autoresponder

When we emailed Kelly Hoey to ask her about why the autoresponder is a part of being a well-adjusted Internet person, we, fittingly enough, got this message right back:

A well-crafted autoresponse

Hoey, a cofounder of the WomenInnovateMobile accelerator, started using an autoresponder about a year ago. It was partly for her own time management: She felt addicted to making immediate responses–rather than having a clear head to work on the most important projects, she found herself addressing more immediate, but less substantive tasks, like wading through her inbox.

This, she says, is symptomatic of our always-on, always-available culture.

When it comes to emailing people, she says, “we’re lazier than a Google search. We expect information to come immediately, so we feel a responsibility to spit information out immediately.”

For many people, info-spitting makes up a huge chunk of their time–about 28% of the day. Plus, it seems that the higher you rise, the more you’re messaged: MediaCom CEO Karen Blackett gets 500 a day. And the more visible you are, the more extreme the inundation can become: Tina Roth Eisenberg, founder of swissmiss, CreativeMornings, and TeuxDeux, is getting 1,000 emails altogether in her many inboxes.

“About a year ago, I really hit a wall of feeling such anxiety and guilt around my inbox and not being able to keep up, the thought of disappointing people and not being responsive and not getting back to people, that really stressed me out. It got to the point where it wasn’t healthy.” Eisenberg says. “So I put the autoresponder up to adjust expectations for people that email me.”

The autoresponse, then, takes the sting out of the maybe-not-get-a reply. And with that, Eisenberg can regard her inbox a little bit more like Twitter–where having a connection is awesome, but a response isn’t mandatory and a lack of one isn’t guilt-inducing.