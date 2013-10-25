7 Brilliantly Simple Technology Ideas To Improve Cities–Time To Get Hacking

Code for America and Mindmixer have been running Ideation Nation–an online brainstorm to find tech fixes for cities–since the beginning of the month. People have posted 300 ideas so far.

“We’re going to make the [best] 25 available to Code for America’s 3,000 volunteer designers and hackers,” says Nick Bowden, Mindmixer’s CEO. “They want to build stuff for communities.” You can submit your own idea till October 31. The overall winner gets prize money, and support to develop the idea.

Below are some of Bowden’s favorites so far.





Bowden recently went out of state for a family reunion, and got a speeding ticket. It turned into a hassle to pay it when he got home. Paying on the spot with a mobile payment system (like Square) would be simpler for everybody. “By allowing the option of immediate payment of the fine, it should significantly increase the amount of money actually received from violations and reduce the amount of effort that needs to go into collecting unpaid violations,” says the submission.

Cities could look a little better viewed through our smartphone screens. “There are 18,000 cities and very few of them have good mobile [sites],” says Bowden. This mobile app would be customizable, so cities wouldn’t need to hire in contractor staff and have a procurement process. They could fill in information about, say, transit, events, accommodation, restaurants, maps, themselves. “It’s a platform that they can use to quickly repurpose,” Bowden says.

User-generated maps of safe running and cycling routes could encourage more people to get active.