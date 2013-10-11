Starbucks Launches A Petition To End The Government Shutdown

Guess where you can head this weekend to vent your frustration against the U. S. government shutdown ? Your local Starbucks.

The world’s biggest coffee chain is encouraging people to sign a petition against the ongoing budget stalemate and bring it into Starbucks stores, USA Today reports. No, you won’t get a chai latte for doing that, but Starbucks will share your petition with Washington officials. The petition demands Congress reopen the government, pay the country’s debts in a timely manner, and pass a long-term budget deal by the end of the year.

The petition is being published on Friday in USA Today, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post. You can sign it, tear it out, and bring it into Starbucks stores over the weekend. (Of course, Starbucks is probably hoping you’ll buy something while you’re there.) If signing it and tearing it out is too old-school for you, you can also sign it digitally here.

If you’re still angry, you can use this new website to say “Fuck You, Congress!” In your house, not at Starbucks.