Pick Your Favorite Orgasm In These New Posters for Lars von Trier’s “Nymphomaniac”

Even though you knew exactly which body part Lars von Trier was invoking with his minimalist teaser poster for Nymphomaniac , it was still possible to feign ignorance.





Not so with these new posters for the movie, which is set for release on Christmas. There is nothing subtle, and everything squirm-inducing about Charlotte Gainsbourg, Shia LaBeouf, and Willem Dafoe making their O faces in the service of promoting the film. Sure, Nicolas Bro’s orgasmic expression will likely make you uncomfortable, but given the fact that von Trier is treating us to a five-hour sexual epic, we might as well get used to that sensation.