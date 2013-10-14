5 Quick Questions To Ask To Improve Your Content Marketing Strategy

Can I let you in on a secret? Most marketers are doing it….but many are not doing it well.

We’re talking content marketing, a term that is bandied about so much (including by yours truly) that it has almost become synonomous with marketing.

In fact, the latest snapshot of the B2B marketing world, courtesy of the folks at the Content Marketing Institute and Marketing Profs, found that a whopping 93% of B2B marketers are using content marketing. But 57% say they less than effective at it. And a study last year of B2C marketers found that 68% were less than effective while 86% were using it.

Before we get carried away though, let’s be sure we’re all on the same page when we refer to content marketing.

Here is a good definition, again from the content marketing gurus at the Content Marketing Institute:

Content marketing is a marketing technique of creating and distributing relevant and valuable content to attract, acquire, and engage a clearly defined and understood target audience – with the objective of driving profitable customer action.