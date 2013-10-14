Anxiety-Decreasing Tips For Selling To First-Time Customers

Everyone remembers their first time, no matter what it was–first kiss, first car, first house, or first kid. Most first-time experiences are charged with emotion, from pangs of anxiety to flutters of excitement. When you find yourself designing for a “first” moment, especially as a product designer, there’s a certain path to be taken to get you there faster and farther.

When my team started solving for the first-time homebuying experience, we knew we’d be dealing with the new owners’ highs and lows. Everything from responsibility, stability, achievement, identity, and fantasy to confusion and fear. If we could build a product that amplified their wonder and diminished their dread, it would mean we had achieved an optimized experience.

No one wants to be like a bad car salesman.

Seems simple, right? Measuring how well a concept strikes an emotional cord is far from easy. Ideally, it starts with testing the core offering and extends to evaluating the brand and experience you are looking to design in greater context. At this point, you’re in building mode, the sprint to realization, when you’re building to test, and testing to build. Riddled with the potholes of technical problem solving, this phase requires a balancing force. That counterweight is the customer and how well their overarching needs are being served. Do they feel comfortable? Are we instilling confidence? What do they need to know? Keeping the experience at the forefront means all team members are aligned to a common purpose: to create an effective and resonant experience for the user.

Whether you’re designing for an educational product, a retail shopping cart flow, or a small business app, you’re handling the priceless tender of emotions at every step. As you’re on that journey, here’s how to design the path of least resistance for first timers:

Acknowledge their anxiety.

Don’t use their naïveté against them. In the 1950s and 1960s, car salesman would use impenetrable jargon to overwhelm would-be buyers into acquiescence. No one wants to be like a bad car salesman. Show empathy to earn your customers’ trust by guiding them toward a stronger decision instead of a moment of weakness. Fittingly, Weight Watchers Mobile serves up user-friendly information–online and off–that works with human nature to help users simplify their food decisions–no degree in nutrition required. It’s worth a look even if you can’t spare any pounds.

Let them choose their starting place.