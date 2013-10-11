Mark Zuckerberg Bought Four Houses Near His Home. You Know, For Privacy

Privacy might be the last thing you can expect on Facebook (especially now that you can no longer hide from search ), but that isn’t stopping Mark Zuckerberg pulling out all stops to protect his own privacy in real life.

The 29-year-old Facebook founder has been hard at work since last December snatching up four residential properties located next door and behind his own five-bedroom Palo Alto home, which he reportedly bought for about $7 million two years ago.

Zuckerberg paid more than $30 million for these properties according to the San Jose Mercury News, when he learned of a developer’s plan to buy one of the properties next door and use proximity to Zuckerberg as a selling point. But he’s leasing them back to the people who live there, reports the paper.





Facebook recently partnered with St. Anton Partners to fund a $120 million, 394-unit housing community called Anton Menlo within walking distance of its offices. The complex is set to open by 2016. Guess Zuckerberg didn’t want to live there.