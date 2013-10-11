Organization That Destroys Chemical Weapons Gets 2013 Nobel Peace Prize

A body charged with overseeing the destruction of chemical weapons has won this year’s Nobel Peace Prize . The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons was announced as the winner over a record 259 nominations, which included Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai, Chinese dissident Hu Jia, and a gynecologist who has treated rape victims of the Congolese conflict, Denis Mukwege. Russian premier Vladimir Putin had apparently been in the running. (And so had my mum. And the milkman. And the dog.)

The OPCW marked the occasion by sending a brief but to-the-point tweet:

The Nobel Committee stated that the watchdog, part of the United Nations, did not win for its current campaign in Syria, but rather for its “extensive efforts” to outlaw chemical weapons. Over 80% of the world’s chemical weapons have been destroyed–as has the OPCW’s website, which crashed soon after the announcement.