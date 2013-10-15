An App To Make Your iPhone 5c Case Suck Less

Although more perverse minds might disagree , the consensus these days seems to be that the case Apple made to go along with the colorful plastic iPhone 5c is one of the company’s rare design missteps.

Why? For one, it looks weird, like someone showing up to a date wearing only a clothes hamper. For another, it’s gross: those holes are essentially a pointless series of collection cells in which dirt, grime and detritus can collect. And finally, as we made a big stink about recently, it actually partially obscures the word “iPhone” on the back to read ‘Non’ instead, which, we quipped, “is exactly what some token Frenchman working within Apple should have said when he saw this thing actually pulled onto an iPhone 5C for the first time.”

But at least something good is coming out of this strange design fart. Inspired by our own post calling the iPhone 5c case “pure trash,” Nashville-based mobile app developers Lunar Lincoln have released their first app, CaseCollage, which allows you to treat each and every one of the iPhone 5c case’s plastic portholes as a miniature picture frame.

Here’s how it works. Downloading the free CaseCollage app off of the App Store, you’re asked to identify the color of your iPhone 5c case, and then presented with a virtual view of your iPhone case’s Connect Four style grid of unnecessary port openings. You can drag images from your photo library, Flickr, Picasa, Facebook or Instagram into each of these holes, or fill them up with solid colors, unique patterns, or even letters. When you’re done, you can print out your CaseCollage and then slide it in-between your iPhone and its case. There’s also an option to share your CaseCollages with friends.

We think this is super clever for a number of reasons. For one, even if you like the look of the iPhone 5c case, you can get rid of the aforementioned “non” problem by just filling in every square with your iPhone 5c’s color. Using a CaseCollage also protects the exposed dimples of your iPhone 5c case from grease and grime, meaning you won’t be confronted with a rash diseased chickenpox the first time you take your case off. But cases are just as much about personalizing your phone as they are about protecting it, and CaseCollage embraces this, giving you more options to make your iPhone 5c uniquely “yours.”

What’s best about CaseCollage, though, is it doesn’t really take sides in the war of opinions regarding whether or not the iPhone 5c case is pure genius or pure trash. Love your iPhone 5c case? CaseCollage will make it better. Hate it? CaseCollage will fix what’s wrong with it. Not bad at all for the price of free.