Can You Tell The Difference Between Ikea Products And Death Metal Band Names?

In addition to reasonably priced, unassembled furniture, one thing Ikea has in spades is umlauts. Unless you’re fluent in seemingly random Swedish words, chances are your vocabulary whilst shopping there will be as limited as that of certain muppet chefs . As it turns out, though, there’s another consonant-heavy subgroup on the scene whose output can easily be mistaken for assemble-yourself tables and chairs: death metal bands.





Ikea or Death is a single-serving website that tests your knowledge of (or, let’s face it: guesswork on) both Ikea products and the shreddingest death metal bands. Created by Pittsburg-based agency Gatesman and Dave, the new website is designed to stump both furniture fanatics and death metal devotees. Each page features a word on top, and allows you to pick from the two titular options. After you invariably get most of these names wrong, it educates you on the history of Vittsjö. (It’s a shelving unit.)

“Consider this quiz an educational way to learn the difference between the two,” the website urges. “Death to false furniture!” Skål!