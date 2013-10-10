advertisement
Latest Crazy Volvo Stunt Involves A Truck Running With Bulls In Spain

By Dan Solomon1 minute Read

Volvo Trucks has been making its advertising bones lately by risking its own–in the past month, the company has stood its division president on a crane over a massive body of water in Sweden, given a stuntwoman the chance to splatter herself across a highway tunnel in Croatia by having her walk across a tightrope suspended between two moving trucks, and allowed a hamster, guided by a carrot, to drive a truck up and down a massive quarry.


Their latest attempt to visually demonstrate the safety of Volvo’s trucks by showing someone doing a remarkably dangerous thing while driving it and emerging unscathed takes them back to Spain: specifically, this time, Ciudad Rodrigo, home of the original bull run. This time out, the driver of a bright red Volvo FL–precision driver Rob Hunt–has to wind his way through the narrow, twisting streets of the medieval Spanish town while chased by what appears to be nearly a dozen bulls.


The spot is directed by Oscar-nominated doc and commercial director Henry-Alex Rubin, who along with a crew of 250 people, captured the amazing footage with 28 cameras “including an octocopter and a 360° camera.”

People not in trucks running with the bulls fare a bit worse than the driver–though nothing too grisly occurs on-camera–but the Volvo does indeed make it through the high-speed, narrow chase intact. (The bulls, a press release from Volvo makes clear, have been retired to a farm outside of Guadalajara, where they will no longer be placed in danger to sell trucks.)


We can only assume the next Volvo spot will involve dropping a truck strapped down with GoPro cameras on your house from outer space or something, where it will drive straight ahead to a ramp and jump the Grand Canyon.

