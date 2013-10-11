How Many Brands’ Distinct Shades of Blue Can You Correctly Identify?

Feeling blue? Good–because that’s the kind of mindset you’ll need to play Name That Blue , a simple game that not only reveals how many companies prefer that particular hue, but also your perhaps unrealized ability to distinguish between them.





Created by web developer Colin Gourlay, Name That Blue is a testament to your investment in the brands that wallpaper your world. If you are able to distinguish Facebook-sapphire from IBM-azure, then you are either incredibly observant or around these particular shades so often that they’ve seeped into subconscious associations.

As a bonus, Gourlay includes other colors as well. Once users have cycled through the entire range of blues, they can also move on to purples and oranges, etc. Let us know how well you did, and if it surprised you, in the comments below.