Over the last several months, Kickstarter projects started by the likes of Zach Braff, Spike Lee, and Rob Thomas have resulted in an uproar from critics who assumed these celebs could fund their own ventures. But according to Kickstarter cofounder Yancey Strickler, smaller submissions are benefitting more than ever from the crowdfunding site.
Is Kickstarter seeing a change in small endeavor submissions now that bigger names have started using the site?
Not at all. More than 65% of projects on the site right now are looking to raise $10,000 or less. Kickstarter is a level playing field for everyone from first-time creators to Oscar winners to fund their creative works.
How is Kickstarter working to make sure lesser-known projects aren’t being lost in celebrities’ shadows?
Nobody’s project is getting lost. In fact, we’ve found that projects from well-known creators actually help other projects by bringing new people to Kickstarter. And our staff gets a lot of joy out of finding and highlighting the best creative projects on the site, paying special attention to smaller projects and labors of love.
What’s your response to the criticism that Kickstarter has shifted its focus?
The Veronica Mars and Zach Braff film projects brought in thousands of new backers who have since pledged over a million dollars to more than 6,000 other projects. We think this shows that these big projects are making Kickstarter better, as more and more people realize that it’s just a better way to make things.
- Kickstarter Cofounder Yancey Strickler: “Nobody’s Project Is Getting Lost.”