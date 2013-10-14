Kickstarter Cofounder Yancey Strickler: “Nobody’s Project Is Getting Lost.”

Over the last several months, Kickstarter projects started by the likes of Zach Braff, Spike Lee, and Rob Thomas have resulted in an uproar from critics who assumed these celebs could fund their own ventures. But according to Kickstarter cofounder Yancey Strickler, smaller submissions are benefitting more than ever from the crowdfunding site.

Is Kickstarter seeing a change in small endeavor submissions now that bigger names have started using the site?

Not at all. More than 65% of projects on the site right now are looking to raise $10,000 or less. Kickstarter is a level playing field for everyone from first-time creators to Oscar winners to fund their creative works.