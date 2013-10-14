advertisement
Kickstarter Cofounder Yancey Strickler: “Nobody’s Project Is Getting Lost.”

From Zach Braff to Spike Lee, more celebs have been taking to Kickstarter to raise millions for their projects. Strickler explains how his platform still looks out for the little guys.

Kickstarter Cofounder Yancey Strickler [Image Courtesy of Kickstarter]
By Erika Owen1 minute Read

Over the last several months, Kickstarter projects started by the likes of Zach Braff, Spike Lee, and Rob Thomas have resulted in an uproar from critics who assumed these celebs could fund their own ventures. But according to Kickstarter cofounder Yancey Strickler, smaller submissions are benefitting more than ever from the crowdfunding site.

Is Kickstarter seeing a change in small endeavor submissions now that bigger names have started using the site?

Not at all. More than 65% of projects on the site right now are looking to raise $10,000 or less. Kickstarter is a level playing field for everyone from first-time creators to Oscar winners to fund their creative works.

How is Kickstarter working to make sure lesser-known projects aren’t being lost in celebrities’ shadows?

Nobody’s project is getting lost. In fact, we’ve found that projects from well-known creators actually help other projects by bringing new people to Kickstarter. And our staff gets a lot of joy out of finding and highlighting the best creative projects on the site, paying special attention to smaller projects and labors of love.

What’s your response to the criticism that Kickstarter has shifted its focus?

