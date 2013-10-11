5 Free Apps That Make You More Fit, More Interesting, More Loyal, and Much More

If you’re in need of a life coach, need to get your hair cut, or need to prepare for a meeting on the fly, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Lift (iOS)

Maybe you want to read more books. Or exercise more. You’ve tried, but your efforts keep petering out: You need help creating successful habits. Lift intends to do just that, no matter your goal. So load up on that positive reinforcement, and embrace the super productivity that comes with it.

Refresh (iOS [Android coming soon!])

You’ve got a meeting in five minutes with someone you’ve never met . . . but you know nothing about them. Wouldn’t it be convenient if there were an app that mined the Web for data about them, so you didn’t have to?

Hipmunk (iOS and Android)