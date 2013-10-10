BlackBerry Mulls Selling The Company In Pieces

That $4.7 billion offer from Fairfax to buy BlackBerry looked so promising, but without financing or partners lined up, investors are worried the deal won’t go through as planned. Now, the smartphone maker is reportedly considering breaking up the company and selling it in pieces.

“If you break up the company, you’re going to get more than the company is worth right now,” Sachin Shah, an Albert Fried & Co. strategist told Bloomberg. In the last week, BlackBerry has approached a number of tech companies, including Cisco Systems, SAP, and Samsung, but Bloomberg reports they weren’t interested in buying the Waterloo company in its entirety. They were more keen on acquiring its most valuable pieces. According to estimates, BlackBerry’s patent portfolio is worth $2 billion to $3 billion, and its enterprise business could fetch $550 million to $1.1 billion.