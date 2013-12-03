The Sproutling: Why A Fitbit For Babies Might Be Brilliant

This is the VC pitch I imagined in my head the first time I heard about the Sproutling monitor, what may very well become the first big wearable for babies. Even typing that absurd phrase now–“wearable for babies”–makes it feel like my brain must have gone hypoxic inside the Silicon Valley bubble. But once I get past CEO Chris Bruce’s slick talking points–that it’s a tool to “make first time parents feel like second time parents,” or that it’s like “Nest for family products,” I realize just how much psychological and scientific intent is driving its design.





The Sproutling monitor itself is a band that fits around a baby’s ankle. It analyzes both the baby and his or her environment. So it tracks a child’s heart rate, skin temperature, and movement at the same time that it tracks the room’s ambient temperature, humidity, and light levels. That’s a lot of data, and by working with researchers from Xerox Parc, Sproutling is developing a new statistical model to cut through old wive’s tales and lead parents to actionable advice.

The ecosystem needs to accommodate the physiology of babies and the psychology of parents.

“All of this isn’t for the sake of data; it’s for the sake of insight and foresight,” Bruce tells me. “One big thing we’re doing is predicting when your baby will wake from a nap. We’re trying to get that to the minute.”

This advice is given to parents in the framework of push notifications. If a child has been waking a lot at night, for instance, the statistical model might see that the baby might benefit from going to bed 15 minutes later. So a parent would receive that tailored tip. But how they receive that tip–right down to its language–is particularly important. Advice packaged the wrong way could be offensive. Or it could drive parents to feel even more anxiety, which completely defeats the purpose of using the Sproutling monitor in the first place.





“Parents have a lot of personal decisions and opinions, we don’t want to tell parents what to do one way or the other,” Bruce explains. “We’ve spent a tremendous amount of time on this language. One problem I had with the Jawbone Up: The first time I used it, I woke up, and it said I got 70% sleep. If Sproutling said your baby was 70% below average in sleep, you’d say, ‘Oh my gosh! I’m going to call the doctor!'”