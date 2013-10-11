How Pop-Up Books Inspired The Spectacular “Short History Of The Highrise” Series

This week, the home page of the NYTimes.com featured an unusual, wonderful Op-Doc called “ A Short History of the Highrise .” Billed as an “interactive documentary,” the project was a collaboration between the Times and the National Film Board of Canada.

With influences ranging from traditional documentary to video games to the tablet experience, “A Short History of the Highrise” is a digital publishing rabbit hole. A casual viewer can consume the film in a few minutes, while the obsessive can delve deep into supplemental content for hours. Fast Company caught up with the project’s Emmy Award-winning director, Katerina Cizek, to learn more about how the documentary form is being transformed in a digital age.

FAST COMPANY: The collaboration with the Times is the latest in a years-long series on high-rise living. What was the genesis of the series?



KATERINA CIZEK: The material is very different in each project–there are different people and different technologies we use. Each project is a new page, but all in the same book. How we started with “Highrise” was that I wanted to learn about vertical living. It’s the most commonly built form of the last century, yet we don’t think much about this basic vernacular piece of our urban fabric. At the beginning of “Highrise,” we did two things: We asked a team of researchers, including some PhDs at the University of Toronto, to find great stories in high-rises around the world. Another part was that we wanted to learn about high-rise living here in Toronto. We met with six residents at a high-rise by the airport and started documenting their lives.

KATERINA CIZEK | Photo by Casey Kelbaugh for The New York Times

You’ve been working on the broader “Highrise” series since 2008. How did the collaboration with the Times come about?



The best friend the documentarian can have is time. It allowed people to come to us. I never imagined the [digital] New York Times would approach us, which they did 18 months ago. Jason Spingarn-Koff, the editor of the fantastic Op-Docs series, is pushing the boundaries of how documentary is understood in the digital age.

How did you get the idea for the immersive, interactive component for your “Short History of the Highrise”?



I looked at some of the more successful storytelling on tablets, and found some great examples in children’s literature.

Earlier, we had partnered with Mozilla Foundation here in Toronto. Mozilla developed a technology called Popcorn that explores how the video box online can become more connected to the Web, and we used that technology in our earlier project, “One Millionth Tower” [an interactive documentary that uses open-source HTML5 and a Web-based Graphics Library to create a sense of 3-D immersion]. For the project with the Times, I wanted a very simple idea: You could just watch the film and do nothing at all–but if you were interested, you could swipe down and find out more. I was inspired how tablets are changing the way we read. I looked at some of the more successful storytelling on tablets, and found some great examples in children’s literature. I was inspired by pop-up storybooks. I was reading this dense and difficult and overwhelming history of humanity and social inequality, of civilizations rising and falling, and I thought this epic story is not unlike some storybooks we have. I thought it might be an interesting juxtaposition, to tell the story of our verticalizing world, using the pop-up storybook as a metaphor.