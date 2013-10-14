Let Christopher Walken Be Your Fashion Guru

Want to wear clothes sewn by the slickest–albeit creepiest–tailor of all time? Christopher Walken is a veritable sewing machine sensei in this new ad by Danish clothing company Jack & Jones. It’s one of five videos with the tagline “Made from Cool,” and Walken does not disappoint. Here, he’s so slick, he can fold a shirt perfectly with a single snap of the wrist and doesn’t even need to deploy his most famous weapon–his widely imitated voice. Unfortunately, Jack & Jones has blocked their other four ads in all English-speaking countries.



