Let Christopher Walken Be Your Fashion Guru

Let Christopher Walken Be Your Fashion Guru
By Jennifer Miller1 minute Read

Want to wear clothes sewn by the slickest–albeit creepiest–tailor of all time? Christopher Walken is a veritable sewing machine sensei in this new ad by Danish clothing company Jack & Jones. It’s one of five videos with the tagline “Made from Cool,” and Walken does not disappoint. Here, he’s so slick, he can fold a shirt perfectly with a single snap of the wrist and doesn’t even need to deploy his most famous weapon–his widely imitated voice. Unfortunately, Jack & Jones has blocked their other four ads in all English-speaking countries.


