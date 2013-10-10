Do You Have A Crappy Plane Seat? Then You’re Eligible For A Chocolate Upgrade

Last year we brought you news of the world’s most generous chocolate company. At the Anthon Berg popup store in Copenhagen, generosity to others was the only currency. That meant you took home chocolate in exchange for cleaning the house, making your partner breakfast in bed, and being nice to your mom. The company’s newest initiative, also created by agency Robert/Boisen & Like-minded rewarded airline passengers who lacked the money, points, miles, Klout scores or the simple good fortune to snag decent seats on the plane.
The team partnered with the TripAdvisor affiliate, SeatGuru, to collect boarding pass data. Then they handed out free “chocolate upgrades” to passengers with the worst seat assignments. Everybody got something delicious to eat on the plane, but the worse off you were seat-wise, the bigger your chocolate haul. Just this once, it paid to be a nobody.