Don’t Look Backward With Your Branding: How Coca-Cola Is Going Flat

Recently, David Picker , a former top movie executive who shepherded such ’60s and ’70s screen classics as Midnight Cowboy , Lenny , and A Hard Day’s Night , wrote his memoirs . In his book, he discussed what it was like working for Columbia, at a time in the 1980s when the studio was owned by the Coca-Cola Company. He recalled that one of the top executives at the time, Roberto Goizueta, said to him, “Coca-Cola is a religion, and my job is to convince people that if they cannot live a life fulfilled if they don’t drink this combination of water and corn syrup…that’s my job.”

Now that’s some powerful branding.

Of course, this 127-year-old company has always worshipped at the altar of branding, from when it first promoted its product as a patent medicine to when it later refocused on its refreshing attributes. The Coke corporate powers were determined to turn their sweet-flavored fizzy water into a phenomenon–and they quickly did through an incredible string of marketing successes. In the process, the soft drink became such a global business behemoth that back in 2000, when Interbrand, a brand consulting organization, began compiling its best Global Brands Report, it was no shocker when Coke topped the list–and continued to keep the number one position every single year.

Until this one.

The year 2013 was when Apple and Google leaped ahead of the beverage giant and put it in third place. The tech companies rose in value 28% and 34% respectively, while Coke only managed a modest 2% gain. And perhaps it was lucky to manage that increase, as the soda giants in general have had a rocky decade and a half; not only have consumers been presented with more and more beverage choices on the supermarket shelves, but, since 1998, there has also been a steady per capita decrease in the consumption of Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, and the like.

The reason? The growing concern over the obesity problem in the U.S. and other developed countries, and sugary soda’s role in that health threat (and perhaps even diet soda’s as well!).

Here’s a great graph illustrating the top brands’ movement over the past 13 yearsin which you can see that the new No. 1 brand, Apple, wasn’t even represented in the first Top Ten list. What’s happened since that year? The iPod in 2001. The iPhone in 2007. The iPad in 2010. Three revolutionary products that have become must-haves in the homes of those who can afford them and propelled the tech company’s impact to almost unimaginable heights.