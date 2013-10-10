Have Us Save Your Messy Desk!

It’s okay, we’re here to help.

On Friday, October 11 (that’s tomorrow!), Fast Company writer and productivity expert (and recently dubbed Desk Doctor) Drake Baer, will appear on HuffPost Post Live to share tips on killing clutter and reinventing your work space for ultimate productivity.

Why? Because apparently there are some pretty messy desks over at the Huffington Post that need serious help. That’s exactly what Drake’s going to give them. And we want you to join us.

So if you have a messy desk and want to be included on the program, send us a picture of your messy work space on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #SaveMyDesk.

You Might Be Asking, “But Why Do I Care?”

As Drake has noted, changing your desk changes the way you work. If you don’t believe us, try spending your day at someone else’s desk–it’ll have a surprising impact on how you work and provide much needed reflection on your own work space. The environment that you exist in every day, for some eight hours a day, has more of an affect on the individual than you think: