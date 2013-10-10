See What Your Favorite Brands Really Would Look Like Under A Socialist Regime

Americans are clearly unhappy with their country’s operating system right now, and not without reason. With the government in its second week of a self-imposed shutdown, and the Occupy movement continuing to rage against the machine, it seems the whole nation is teetering on the brink of some radical changes. Many people rail against the growing income inequality that threatens the essence of the American Dream, and the actual future for the poor and middle class. Yet others look at the current administration and cry socialism.

Were the current system to collapse and be replaced by something a little more, um, power to the people, though, we already have an idea of how brands might adapt to the new order.





Brand identity hub, StockLogos has reimagined how some of the most famous logos might look under a a new, yet old school regime. The series gives monolithic brands like Disney, McDonald’s, and Starbucks a red-themed makeover, giving us a glimpse at what the county might look like if the 400 richest people in the United States didn’t have more wealth than the bottom 150 million combined.

Some of the changes are simple plays on familiar fonts, such as Facebook’s change to a network called “Comrades.” Others, however, are more inspired, like Home Depot’s integration of the hammer and sickle into both its logo and corporate philosophy. Have a look through more new-regime versions of well-known logos in the slides above.