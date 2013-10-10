The Pin-Ups In This Calendar Are Wearing Only Spilled Milk But Nobody’s Crying About It

Until recently, the most creative innovation for pin-up calendars in 2013 was the phenomenon of cats posing in the manner of buxom models. Those cats have officially been declawed, though. Not only is Jaroslav Wieczorkiewicz’s forthcoming calendric creation a technical marvel, it’s also something the feline competition would find irresistible.

The London-based photographer has put together a (marginally) NSFW calendar of models posing in classic pin-up fashion, wearing dresses made of milk splashes. It is at once both salacious and oddly wholesome. Wieczorkiewicz has used high-speed photography to capture splashed milk on women’s bodies before, but this time, he has contorted his models to look more like calcium-coated remnants of the Bettie Page era. What’s perhaps most notable (if you can believe it) is that the milk you see is real, not computer-generated.





According to DIYPhotography.net, the milk is splashed across the models bodies, and the images are created from layering splashes from hundreds of individual photographs. The photographer is even holding workshops to show aspiring dairy enthusiasts how to create similar portraits of their own.





If you want to see more ways in which milk does a body good, have a look through the slides above.