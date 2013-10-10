Native Ads, The Future, And You

Speeding away through the ice space in his silver Aston Martin V12 Vanquish. Ford paid $35 million for that placement. It’s the most expensive native ad in the history of advertising, and it’s arguably also one of the best illustrations of the native advertising concept. Always present, but–when well done–unnoticed.

Amid the discussions and debates regarding the definition and scalability of native advertising, it seems that the industry has–as is now a norm in the digital age–forgotten about the content. It seems as though we all agree mobile is the ideal platform for native ads, and social media giants are leading the way, but are simple text ads–mere “posts”–really all that native advertising has to offer?

Many studies report elevated click-through rates and interaction rates in native mobile ads, so it would be a shame not to leverage the willingness of consumers to interact with them and make them truly engaging and enriched.

Scalability is a problem that can and should be solved quickly.

Reach and convenience are the biggest barriers to adoption of native ads. It’s difficult to reach a broad, targeted audience given a small set of publishers where native formats are available. It’s also very inconvenient, and costly, to create a separate ad for each such publisher. Although it may sound counterintuitive, we need a standard design and delivery template for native ads across the mobile ecosystem.

Because different mobile apps (and, to a lesser extent, websites) each present a unique user experience, shouldn’t native ads look and function differently as well? Not necessarily. A large majority of apps share some common interface elements and user experience patterns.