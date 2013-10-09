Apple Rumor: Updated IPads Are Coming October 22

So Apple has just revealed its new iPhones, the 5S and 5C, and they’re already selling pretty well . But the September launch event for those devices was extremely iPhone-centric, and we know Apple has more gear ready for launch this year. Chief among them is the updated iPad and iPad mini, which a new rumor suggests will be revealed in an event on October 22nd. That’s going to put a dent in Microsoft’s Surface 2 launch day, and a big Nokia reveal in Dubai.

As well as the new iPads, we’ll also see the more of the new Mac Pro with its challenging cylindrical design and the updated operating system for Macs, OS X Mavericks.

What’s inside the iPads? No one knows yet, though there’s discussion about use of the new 64-bit A7 chip and an improved camera. It’s an open question whether the iPads will also get the controversial fingerprint sensor sported by the iPhone 5S. This move would make sense for Apple, at least for its flagship full-size iPad, as it will create a good security story for Apple to sell to enterprise customers. And in fact an analyst from Deutsche Bank says that the new iPad, if it runs a 64-bit architecture, will actually increase adoption of the device by businesses and accelerate the swap from traditional PCs to mobile devices, thanks to the increased processing power the chip will offer. When Microsoft finally pulls its finger out and releases Office for the iPad, this may even help this trend.





As for the iPads themselves, not much has changed from earlier rumors. The full-size iPad will get thinner and narrower to look like the current iPad mini. Both devices may be released in the same three colors (space gray, white, and gold) as the new iPhone 5S, and to prove that, there are brand-new leaked photos of the space gray chassis.

The big question remains: Will the iPad Mini’s screen be retina, or will that have to wait until 2014? We don’t know. But if the rumors for the 22nd are true, we don’t have long to wait.