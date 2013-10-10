How To Become As Interesting As Malcolm Gladwell

To be made into an adjective is probably the closest to immortality that any of us are going to get–and every time Malcolm Gladwell comes out with a new book, we’re reminded of the writer’s everlasting ability to remain interesting.

But what is it to be “Gladwellian”? With the release of his new book, David and Goliath, we can see that the adjective summons constructive criticism, as in Slate, GQ, and Time.

And when the New York Times asked him how he feels when a book is called “Gladwellian,” he said:

I’m flattered, naturally. Although I should point out that it is sometimes said that I invented this genre. I did not. Richard Nisbett and Lee Ross did.

Aside from setting us scrambling for the work of Nisbett and Ross–who authored

The Person and the Situation: Perspectives of Social Psychology, a book exploring how our individual identities are so dang socially contextual–Gladwell’s answer on the question “Gladwellian” still feels incomplete.

Getting to the bottom of the (Glad)well(ian)

If Fast Company has learned anything, it’s that if we need greater illumination, we should look to Adam Grant. The Wharton organizational psychologist wrote Give and Take: A Revolutionary Approach to Success, which might just be the best business book of the year. He also blogs an insane amount–including a post on what makes Gladwell so fascinating.





As Grant argues, Gladwell’s books resonate for the same reason that certain academic papers (and, we might say, certain blog posts) tend to catch fire: They’re interesting. But “interesting” has many moving parts–and it turns out that sociologist Murray Davis provided a taxonomy of the interesting back in 1971.

Summarizing Davis’s ideas, Grant says: