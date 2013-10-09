Slowly But Surely, The IPhone 5S And 5C Are Coming To New Countries

Okay, it’s almost 10 days into October and we still haven’t found a way to get our hands on the iPhone 5S , released last month. When asked about availability, Apple Store employees simply shrug their shoulders. The people who stayed up on launch night to order online saw their orders ship only yesterday .

This isn’t stopping Apple from aggressively rolling out both the iPhone 5S and the 5C internationally, however. Dozens of new countries are set to get their hands on both iPhone models by November 1, according to 9to5Mac:

Here are the countries that will get the iPhones by October 25:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, French West Indies, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Reunion Island, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and Thailand.

On November 1, a week later, even more countries will see the iPhones arrive. They are:

Albania, Armenia, Bahrain, Colombia, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, India, Macedonia, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and UAE

It’s interesting to note that this rollout is slower than that of the iPhone 5 last year, which was in many countries by the end of September, a little more than two weeks after its release. There have been reports that the fingerprint sensor adversely impacted this year’s rollout. And you’ve got to think that, despite Tim Cook’s background in supply chain management, rejigging two production lines is trickier than one.