Slaying The Dragon And Other Ways To Create Killer Content Narratives

Sometimes we call them platforms. Sometimes we call them structures. Sometimes we call them strategies. But they’re all essentially the same. They’re the framework we deliberately select to support what we hope will be a successful story. Whether the metric of success is shares, comments, views, clicks, albums sold, box office receipts, or artistic immortality, the systems are there. While content marketing, social marketing, and native advertising are new media of sorts, in their most fundamental ways, they are no different than the stories we’ve been telling each other since the dawn of humankind.

It’s not surprising. According to a massive body of psychological research, a powerful phenomenon called the “mere exposure effect” compels people to develop a preference for specific content simply because they are familiar with it. In social psychology, it’s called the “familiarity principle.” We are all drawn innately toward that which we recognize. It makes sense that we would prefer stories that are architecturally similar to other stories we’ve heard in the past.

Perhaps because much of social marketing and content marketing demands brevity (140 characters, anyone?) or perhaps because it needs to be sharp enough to cut through the online clutter, my agency has found a great deal of success translating these time-tested, innately recognized story systems into engaging content.

Smart content creators have, too. While a comprehensive list of the various narrative systems is impossible here, what follows are three core storytelling strategies around which anyone can begin to build a solid content library.

1. Slaying the Dragon

An intrinsically human narrative, the Slaying the Dragon strategy is the platform for many of humankind’s most celebrated stories. From Beowulf to Jaws, the American Revolution to the Arab Spring, this is the story of the hero (for most marketing content, this is the product or brand) who ventures bravely forth to selflessly slay the dragon in order to protect those the hero loves (for marketing, the consumer).