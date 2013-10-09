Look Out Melville! Burt’s Bees Vines the Classics

You know what’s destined to last as long as classic literature like Little Women, Moby Dick, and Julius Caesar? Why Burt’s Bees products, of course. For each of the company’s seven “classic” items (Beeswax Lip Balm, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream, etc.), Burt’s Bees is releasing a vine inspired by canonical literary creations including Gulliver’s Travels, Metamorphosis, Moby Dick, Julius Caesar, and, seen below, Little Women and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

Little Women

The stop-motion animations were created by Baldwin& with the help of vine animator Jethro Ames. Hence, you’ve got a couple of lip balm sticks wearing wigs and period dresses, announcing that they are both little and women (go figure), but also that Burt’s products are suitable for any-sized human of either sex. The vine for 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea features a stuffed squid devouring a tube of Coconut Foot Cream. God only knows what’ll happen when Kafka’s Metamorphosis meets Burt’s Res-Q Ointment.