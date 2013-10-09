Which Tablet Screen Responds To Your Touch The Fastest?

Latency–the infinitesimal time lag between when you touch a screen and when it responds to your touch–is the bane of any modern smartphone or tablet experience. And while technology has come a long way in minimizing latency, there’s always room for improvement .

The folks behind TouchMarks, an objective, open-source benchmark to measure the responsiveness of touchscreens, put some of the most popular tablets in the market to the test. The tested tablets include the iPad Mini, the 4th generation iPad, the Surface RT, the 2013 Nexus 7, the 2013 Kindle Fire HD, and the Galaxy Tab 3.8.0. There’s also an NVIDIA Shield in there, even though it’s not really a traditional tablet.





Apple’s iOS devices beat all other tablets (last month, TouchMarks discovered that the iPhone 5 has the most responsive screen of all major smartphones) while NVIDIA’s Tegra-4-based Shield came in, beating out the likes of the Nexus 7. Interestingly, the much-maligned Surface RT performed better than the Kindle Fire HD, while the Galaxy Tab was the worst performer.

Moral of the story? The iPad is still the best device for playing Candy Crush.