Infographic: See How Much Water You’re Actually Consuming (It’s More Than You Think)

Of course you care about the environment. You turn off the faucet when you brush your teeth. You take showers instead of baths. You’ve even installed a low pressure shower head. But unless you’re a vegetarian, you are wasting a lot of water perhaps without realizing it.

“The Water We Eat,” an infographic by water-conservation advocate Angela Morelli, reveals that we “eat” far more water than we drink. Moreover, we waste far more water by eating than we do by bathing, washing, and flushing. Domestic tasks require about 36 gallons a day, while food production requires 923 gallons. The reason is because our yummy cows need to be fed. But over 4,000 gallons of water are required to produce a measly two pounds of boneless beef. So what can you do about this? Morelli suggests skipping meat at least once a week and, if you must be carnivorous, then consume grass-fed cows, who require far less water to keep alive than cows gorging on grain.





Hat tip to Adweek.