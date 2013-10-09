Google Play Music All Access: Vamos A Mexico

Google Play Music All Access has gone south. The music streaming service, which the firm describes as “radio without rules,” is now available in Mexico, for a monthly fee of 79 Mexican pesos–that’s around $6–but that only lasts about six weeks. Anyone signing up after November 18 will pay a few pesos more (99 MXP, or $7.50) per month for a choice of around 20,000 tracks, which come from its content deals with Universal, Sony Music, and Warner.