For Twitter, A Hit To Innovation Could Just Be Part Of Growing Up

Tech companies preparing to go public have always had a sense that the move could hurt their cultures of innovation and creativity.

In 2004, Google included this warning with its IPO filings:

We believe that a critical contributor to our success has been our corporate culture, which we believe fosters innovation, creativity, and teamwork. As our organization grows, and we are required to implement more complex organizational management structures, we may find it increasingly difficult to maintain the beneficial aspects of our corporate culture.

Zynga put a similar clause in its 2011 filing:



As we continue to grow rapidly, and we develop the infrastructure of a public company, we may find it difficult to maintain our entrepreneurial, execution-focused culture.

In 2010, two years before Facebook went public, Mark Zuckerberg responded to questions about filing for an IPO like this:



I tend to think that being private is better for us right now because of some of the big risks we want to take in developing new products. For example, products like News Feed, Platform, Connect, and so on were all fairly controversial early on but have proven to be valuable services. The experience of managing the company through launching controversial services is tricky, but I can only imagine it would be even more difficult if we had a public stock price bouncing around.

Twitter is the most recent company to acknowledge the risk of losing its innovation culture in its IPO filing, which it made public last week:

If we do not continue to develop our corporate culture or maintain our core values as we grow and evolve, we may be unable to foster the innovation, creativity, and teamwork we believe we need to support our growth. . . . Our transition from a private company to a public company may result in a change to our corporate culture, which could harm our business.