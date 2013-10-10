A Poop Pill Could Change Your Life By Changing Your Gut

Clostridium difficile is a vicious bug. In the past decade, infection rates for the gut bacteria have doubled in hospitals, and today it kills 14,000 Americans a year. But researchers say they might have found a new kind of treatment for recurringC. diff infections, one of the most notoriously difficult and painful sicknesses to treat.

It’s a pill. A poop pill, rather. A pill full of gut microbes donated by family members–from their poop.

If that sounds terrifically weird, consider the science behind fecal transplants. When antibiotics enter the system, they take the collateral damage approach to warring your body’s bad bacteria. In addition to wiping out the infection, recent evidence shows that they knock out the good bacteria too, and sometimes it’s permanent.

That’s when the opportunistic C. diff strikes, but new research shows that restoring healthy microbes to the gut can fight off the infection successfully. Because babies get the majority of their gut bacteria from their mothers as they leave the womb, recreating the microbiomes of family members’ fecal matter made the most sense.

Fecal transplants can get tricky and expensive, however, when they’re administered by enema or by nasal tube. A patient’s failure to respond to either of those methods led University of Calgary researcher Thomas Louie to develop a pill.

Last week, Louie and his team presented their work at a conference in San Francisco. In a trial with people who suffered from recurring C. diff infections at least four times, poop pills cured all 27 patients.

“They came in for lunch on an empty stomach … and took 24 to 30 pills on average,” Louie said during his presentation.