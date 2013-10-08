Jony Ive Designed This Leica Camera

It’s been more than a year since Leica announced it’s tapped Apple’s Jony Ive to design a one-off camera for charity. The camera maker on Tuesday unveiled the Leica M for RED–created by Ive, Australian designer Marc Newson, and 55 engineers–that will be auctioned off at Sotheby’s in New York on Nov. 23 to raise funds for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.