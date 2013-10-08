Jony Ive Designed This Leica Camera

It’s been more than a year since Leica announced it’s tapped Apple’s Jony Ive to design a one-off camera for charity. The camera maker on Tuesday unveiled the Leica M for RED–created by Ive, Australian designer Marc Newson, and 55 engineers–that will be auctioned off at Sotheby’s in New York on Nov. 23 to raise funds for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.
Based off the Leica M, the camera has a laser-machined aluminum body, anodized aluminum exterior, full-format CMOS sensor, and a 50mm f/2 lens. Before arriving at the final product, Leica went through 561 models and almost 1,000 prototype parts in 85 days. To date, Apple has raised more than $65 million for RED.