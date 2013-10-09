Cabins In The Woods

I was completely inspired by this mini cabin–aptly named Diogene and designed as a self-sufficient hideaway by one of my favorite architects, Renzo Piano. Built on the Vitra campus in Rhein, Germany, Diogene was named after the Greek philosopher Diogenes of Sinope, who chose to live a life without any creature comforts and live in a barrel. This tiny cabin (measuring only 65 square feet) comes fit with solar panels, rainwater collection, and a composting toilet.

Built sustainably and beautifully, each of these cabins makes me want to get into the woods and never leave.

Diogene

A cabin designed by Renzo Piano and RPBW for Vitra

Hardanger Retreat Project by Todd Saunders.

Off-the grid, minimalistic, and experimental retreat built from on-site wood along one of Norway’s infamous fjords by Todd Saunders and Tommie Wilhelmsen

Mod Cott: A cabin on the lake in Texas.

Stunning sustainable guesthouse built by Mell Lawrence Architects

Treehotel Mirror Cube

Mind-blowingly gorgeous tree “hotels” designed by Sweden’s leading architects, located 15 feet above the ground.

Netherlands Lakehouse

Another Scandinavian gem–indoor/outdoor, open concept recreational cabin on the lake designed by 2by4-architects.