Now There’s A Smartwatch Made Just For Kids

There’s a new smartwatch on the block. No, it won’t let you take pictures. No, it won’t track your calories. Heck, it isn’t even designed for adults.

The FiLIP smartwatch for kids is designed to do only a few things well: You can designate up to five trusted contacts with whom your child can communicate at all times, set a safe zone and get a notification on your phone if your child steps outside it, and also pinpoint the child’s exact location through a combination of cell tower location, GPS, and Wi-Fi triangulation. There’s even a button that connects your child to emergency services and simultaneously begins recording ambient audio.





“Our goal with FiLIP has been to create a product that empowers kids to explore their world while remaining in touch with those who care about them the most,” said Jonathan Peachey, the CEO of FiLIP Technologies in a press release issued by the company.

The device will be available exclusively on AT&T–which has partnered with FiLIP Technologies as the device’s network provider, distributor, and billing service–in the next few months but there are no details on pricing and service plans yet.