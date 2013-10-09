Should Your Company Use “Zmail”? The Case For Inbox Curfews

I’m writing this post at 10 p.m. on a Monday. But if I emailed a quick question to the post’s main subject–Vynamic CEO Dan Calista–he wouldn’t get back to me until tomorrow.

That’s because Vynamic, a Philadelphia-based health-care consulting company, officially requests that employees not send email between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on weekdays, and all day Saturday and Sunday. The policy, which the company dubs “zmail,” began after employees complained about stress in the annual engagement survey. Constant email contact played a role in that. Calista describes it this way: “You get an email. You’re trying to sleep. You happen to look at it right as you fall asleep, and next thing you know you’re up thinking about it. All it takes is that one.” And so the policy began: “Let it wait until the morning.”

Calista describes a few colleagues who enjoy cranking stuff out on Saturday morning. There’s no problem with writing memos then, but ‘Could you save it as a draft?’ he asks.

The roll-out required some thought. Managers had to go first. After a month, they evaluated it, and “everyone became a believer in it,” says Calista. So the email blackout zone went into the employee handbook. “We’re not going to fire somebody if they violate it,” he says. But it’s pretty effectively self-policed.

Is it utopia? Should your company try it, too?

Well, there are caveats. For starters, no email doesn’t mean no contact. People communicated before email. Vynamic tells clients to call if something requires urgent attention. Colleagues likewise call each other if they need to. The point is more to undercut the less important stuff. “If it’s so not important that you can send an email, it’s probably not that important,” says Calista.

Likewise, no email doesn’t mean no work. Parents of young kids may work after the children go to bed so they can be home with them in the evening (that’s why I’m up and writing now). Calista describes a few colleagues who enjoy cranking stuff out on Saturday morning. There’s no problem with writing memos then, but “Could you save it as a draft?” he asks. “Why is it so important to you that the other person join your weekend time?” Email is a two-way street, but sometimes it doesn’t need to be. Off-hours messages can go out at 6 a.m. in the morning, or on Monday.

And finally, any restriction on email time has a funny tendency to concentrate emails into other periods of time. A high volume of Vynamic email is sent and received at 9:59 p.m., a phenomenon known as “zbombing.”