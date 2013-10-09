The Workday Secrets Of The World’s Most Productive Philosophers

But how does one philosophize? Would someone whose thoughts would later shape the world shape their days differently than you and I? As Josh Jones notes at Open Culture, the answer is “not really”–aside for some serious devotion to long, lonesome walks.

As we’ll see below, the irregularly outsize output of Friedrich Nietzsche, Karl Marx, and Immanuel Kant was marked by exceedingly regular days. As the literary saying goes: “Be regular and orderly in your life so that you may be violent and original in your work.”

So let us get to the orders.

Before they called it “self-help,” they called it “philosophy,” and to learn to be a Highly Successful Ubermensch, you can’t do better that Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche, the philologist turned philosopher who endlessly exhorts us to shrug off the shackles of received wisdom and intellectual laziness in favor of becoming our true selves. While we might expect such an iconic iconoclast to lead a rollicking lifestyle, the intellectual rock star had a simple, even monastic life in the Swiss Alps.

Like many super-productive people, Nietschze’s routine evidenced a respect for a finely tuned, insanely early morning. As Curtis Cate records in her Friedrich Nietszche:

With a Spartan rigour which never ceased to amaze his landlord-grocer, Nietzsche would get up every morning when the faintly dawning sky was still grey, and, after washing himself with cold water from the pitcher and china basin in his bedroom and drinking some warm milk, he would, when not felled by headaches and vomiting, work uninterruptedly until 11:00 in the morning.

After that uninterrupted state of flow, Nietszche would then get his body involved in his day with a brisk two-hour walk through the forest or by a nearby lake. And, of course, the thinker brought his ever-present notebook with him, since productive people take better notes.