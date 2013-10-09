6 Of The Best, Boldest Uses Of Vine In Marketing

It feels like six seconds ago that Vine was launched (actually, it was January), and yet brands have made it their own in a way that makes adoption of other social media channels seem positively sluggish.

Vine’s short six-second-loop video format makes it easy for companies to film, upload, and share videos to social media–and to ask fans to do the same. Videos range from the amateur to the decidedly expensive-looking, although the beauty of Vine is that any smartphone will let you test out your creativity.

According to The 7th Chamber, five tweets a second contain a Vine link, and studies are showing that a branded Vine is four times more likely to be seen than a branded video; any brand not onboard with Vine risks losing out on some serious social media exposure.

Some brands have been particularly innovative when it comes to their Vine output–let’s take a look at some of the best uses of Vine’s viral appeal.

Dunkin’ Donuts

In September 2013, Vine made the jump from social media to television as Dunkin’ Donuts aired the first-ever TV ad made completely from Vine during Monday Night Countdown, the pregame show before Monday Night Football on ESPN.

BrandChannel.com reports that four Vine videos will run during ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown throughout the 16-game season on the network’s “billboard” ad unit, a full-screen, five-second spot that airs between segments on the network. Each Vine billboard ad will promote the upcoming #DunkinReplay Vine during Monday Night Football, where a team from Dunkin’ and agency partner Hill Holliday re-create a marquee play from the first half of the game each week using Dunkin’ Donuts menu items.

Over the past few weeks, Dunkin’ Donuts’ hot and iced coffees, plus lattes, have all starred as “players” in the Vines, which are created on a detailed football “set” complete with yard lines, team names in the end zone, and goal posts made out of the brand’s orange and pink straws. The Vines have also been shared on Twitter as a way for Dunkin’ Donuts to enter the social conversation stream about Monday Night Football, cleverly tying in their online and offline presence.