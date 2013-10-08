The HTC One Max Will Have A Fingerprint Sensor, Too

Next time you moan and groan about how Apple doesn’t innovate anymore, just look at how much other companies are still ripping it off. There’s a gold edition of the Galaxy S4 (still just cheap plastic) and a gold edition of the HTC One (real gold!). And now, HTC is including a fingerprint sensor in the HTC One Max, which, according to the Wall Street Journal , will release on October 15.

There’s no word yet on whether HTC’s new fingerprint sensor can be used to purchase applications on Google’s Play Store like you can on the App Store on the iPhone 5S, but we don’t really expect anything truly revolutionary, like in-store fingerprint-authenticated payments like this cool new Pantech smartphone.

Besides the fingerprint sensor, the HTC One Max will have gigantic 5.9-inch display and an UltraPixel camera similar to the one found on the HTC One that significantly improves low-light photography.

By the way, did we mention that HTC released a smartphone with “anti-fingerprint” tech just a few years ago?