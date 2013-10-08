Google and HP Launch New Chromebook

Google announced a new addition to its line of lightweight laptops on Tuesday. The HP Chromebook 11 goes on sale Tuesday and will retail for $279.

At a press event in New York City, Google Chrome’s VP of Product Ceasar Sengupta stressed the affordability of the laptop. “We wanted this to be a laptop that everyone could buy,” he said.





Chromebooks run mostly cloud-based applications, which means they boot up quickly and require less memory to work well. The new HP laptop’s price is in line with other low-end Chromebooks, including the Samsung Chromebook, which starts at $249 and the HP Pavilion 14, which starts at $299. Google has had some success selling these comparatively affordable laptops to schools–a market in which its competitor Apple has historically done well. Sengupta says that one in five school districts in the United States use the devices.

The Chromebook Pixel, which launched earlier this year and is intended to compete with top-tier computers, retails for $1,299.

Like many recent gadget launches, the new HP Chromebook 11 comes in an array of accent colors. Users who select white can choose red, blue, yellow, and green details (the colors of Google and Chrome’s logo). It is also available in black.