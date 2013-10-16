Dynamic Duos: Don Thompson and Melody Roberts Of McDonald’s On Serving Billions

It’s an unlikely pairing: America’s most prestigious design museum collaborating with the world’s biggest burger-slinging chain. And yet, last year, New York’s Cooper-Hewitt tapped Melody Roberts, one of McDonald’s senior executives, to join its National Design Awards jury. The council of nine has included Jenna Lyons, Marissa Mayer, Yves Béhar, Martha Stewart, and Tim Gunn.

Reality-show reach aside, Roberts arguably has more influence in more households than any of the above. She’s one of the most important senior figures driving the reinvention–the renaissance, really–of McDonald’s in the last five years.

FLIP THE BURGER PARADIGM

That mission has been co-piloted by the cheery and refreshingly candid CEO Don Thompson. (His reported response when the company first headhunted him? “You got the wrong guy, because I’m not flipping hamburgers for anybody.”)

At first glance, Roberts, too, is an unlikely member of Ronald’s army: the Yale alumna was poached from elite design consultancy IDEO seven years ago. Now though, she leads teams at one of the most secretive, and important, programs at McDonald’s, its Innovation Center. This 250,000-square-foot bunker with three kitchens, 135 dedicated employees, and zero windows is in a nondescript suburb of Romeoville, south of Chicago. Its nickname, Switzerland, is a tip-off to its true identity: Here, any McDonald’s partner can come and try out new concepts in a completely neutral design environment. It was in this warehouse that the chain’s new interiors–softer lighting, comfier seating, and a more grown-up, hangout-friendly vibe–were originally workshopped.

“People eat with their eyes first. If you have a restaurant that is appealing, contemporary, and relevant from both the street and the interior, the food tastes better,” Thompson explained when he announced the company’s newfound focus on design three years ago. It was a $2.4 billion investment involving renovations to more than 2,000 sites and the construction of another 1,000.