Google’s Creativity Secret: No Experience Required

In our third and final trip (catch one and two here) inside the Google Garage, we learn the most important aspect of a truly collaborative work space: doors that are always open.

“We want to make sure that it’s not just for engineers,” says Program Manager Mamie Rheingold. “This is for people in legal, in finance, and sales. This is open to everyone, no experience required.”

The creation of the Garage stems from a single question, according to Rheingold, that applies to all members of a company: “What tools do my employees need to be creative?”