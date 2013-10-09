Living Together Works For Startups. Can It Work For Facebook?

By the time Facebook revealed that it was partnering on a 394-unit apartment complex within walking distance of its Menlo Park headquarters, many Silicon Valley startups had already experimented with office living quarters. Most notably Facebook when it was still a college kid’s pet project.

Startup teams that live and work together aren’t particularly unusual in Silicon Valley. Their rationale for cohabitation usually goes something like, “we are working together around the clock anyway; we might as well save on rent.”





Often it’s more of an accident than a master plan. Cindy Wu, the cofounder of a site for crowdfunding scientific research called Microryza, says her company’s live-in situation initially developed when she and her cofounders invited contract workers to stay at their San Francisco apartment, which doubles as company headquarters. When those visitors got full-time jobs, it was easier for them to move in permanently than battle San Francisco real estate. Five of six full-time team members now share the one-bedroom apartment and office. Victor Ho, the cofounder of a loyalty program called FiveStars, also lives with several employees. He says living together made sense when the company moved from Cupertino to Mountain View to San Francisco. “We’re working all hours of the night together, so you get to know people really well, and they become your friends,” Ho says. “And then as we’ve grown, we’ve moved into new offices. As people have had to move, it was just kind of very logical that they would move in with each other.”

What starts as a practical decision, many founders find, comes with some decent business perks, too–to the point where listening to founders describe their live-in offices can start to sound a little like a techie version of kumbaya. “We share everything,” says Nanxi Liu, the CEO of another startup with a live-in office called Enplug. “There is no this is mine, this is yours. It’s like family. I think the kind of dedication people have to the company and being teammates to each other [goes] to another level.”

Some other business perks startups find in uniting home and work:





Friendships: Profitability and customer loyalty are both linked with employees who have best friends at work. Living with the people with whom you work facilitates close friendships. It’s not a big deal to give a coworker direct feedback on a project when you store your toothbrushes in the same cup.

Working, all the time: Ho describes a period when he and his cofounder shut themselves in the same room for three months to learn to code, only pausing to sleep in six-hour periods. Liu says her engineering team once held a meeting at midnight on Christmas eve. When you’re always with your coworkers, work is always a possibility.